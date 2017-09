The volunteers of RiverJunky are taking on one of their biggest projects to date on Saturday, planning to head to the Coal Creek Slough area to clean up homeless camps and other junk that’s been left behind. Aaron Ridling with RiverJunky says that this is probably the biggest “litter camp” that they’ve seen, and he projects that they’ll pull 20,000 pounds of trash out of the area. More than 100 volunteers are expected for the cleanup event, which will start at 9 am at the Coal Creek Boat Launch. If you plan to help, be sure to wear boots and rain gear, and bring your gloves. After the work is done, they’ll have a lunch, with raffle prizes also being awarded. Find out more about RiverJunky and its riverside cleanup efforts by going to the RiverJunky Facebook page