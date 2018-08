Dredging operations at the mouth of the Columbia River start today. The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers is advising commercial and recreational anglers who have equipment in the dredging area to check the Local Notice to Mariners, issued by the Coast Guard. They will have specific information about dredging and sediment placement locations. That notice is available on the Coast Guard web page. This is part of the annual maintenance that’s done at the mouth of the Columbia River, keeping the navigation channel open for shipping. They expect to remove about four million cubic yards of material from the mouth of the river, before operations are wrapped up on December 15th.