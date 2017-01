A body that was recovered from the Multnomah Channel near Scappoose this past Saturday is now being identified as a Vancouver woman who has been reported as missing. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says that the woman’s body was spotted near the Rocky Pointe Marina on Saturday; that body was recovered and is now being identified as Letecia Montes, 20, of Vancouver. An autopsy shows that Monte died from asphyxiation by drowning. She had been listed as a missing person by Portland Police, an alert that had been out for about a week. Investigators are now working to re-trace her steps, prior to her death.