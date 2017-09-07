The Coast Guard is warning boaters at the mouth of the Columbia River to be aware of a damaged boat that’s drifting, after a mishap that occurred yesterday. During the day, a mayday call came in from a 33-foot wooden boat that was out near Buoy 10. Two men were on the boat, and they reported hitting something in the water. The impact damaged the hull, and the boat started taking on water. Motor lifeboats responded from Cape Disappointment, along with the cutter “Osprey” and a helicopter from Astoria. One of the lifeboats arrived and put a dewatering pump aboard the damaged boat; efforts to save the boat were unsuccessful, but they were able to safely remove the crew. Coast Guard officials say that the damaged boat was last seen floating four miles west of the Columbia River entrance; alerts about the damaged boats are being broadcast on the Coast Guard’s emergency radio channel. No injuries were reported.