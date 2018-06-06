A young woman is undergoing mental health evaluations after an incident from last night, where the woman threatened to drown herself in the Columbia River. Cowlitz County Deputies were called to a residence in the 7400 block of Willow Grove Road at 9:15 last night. The man who called 911 says that he had been in an argument with his 22 year-old daughter, and she was reportedly threatening to kill herself in the river. The man says that the woman did go into the water, in the river up to her waist. Deputies arrived and met with the woman, eventually talking her out of the river. They say that the woman spent about 20 minutes in the water, and was very cold when she came out. The woman was taken to St. John Medical Center for treatment.