It’s being reported that a Portland man died Sunday after crashing on the vintage motocross track at the Riverdale Raceway near Toutle. The Daily News says that Alex Draper, 22, died Sunday after a crash on the track. They say that Draper had been riding at about 4:30 pm when he lost control after a small jump on the track. Draper went over the handlebars, and then the motorcycle landed on top of him. Draper died at the scene; track owner Dan Dale tells the paper that five ribs were broken in the crash, and one of those broken ribs punctured Draper’s heart. Paramedics responded and called for LifeFlight, but the helicopter was sent back when Draper passed away at the raceway. It’s reported that this is the third fatality in the 14 years of operation at the race track that just east of Toutle.