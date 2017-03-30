Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Stephen Warning is clearing the way for three environmental groups to participate in the lawsuit that Millennium Bulk Terminals is filing against the Washington Department of Natural Resources, allowing them to participate as “intervenors” in the proceeding. Today’s Daily News reports on yesterday’s court hearing, where Warning granted “intervenor” status to Columbia Riverkeeper, the Washington Environmental Council and the Sierra Club. MBT filed suit against the state after former State Lands Commissioner Peter Goldmark denied a request to sublease state aquatic lands. Goldmark says that Millennium failed to respond to multiple requests for financial information, and he questions the continuing financial viability of the project. Officials with Millennium contend that they have complied with all requests, and they challenge the ruling from back in November. Under yesterday’s ruling, Warning says that the three environmental groups can file briefs, motions and other legal requests, but he also limited the input to the material contained in Goldmark’s letter. Millennium has now been working for five years to obtain permits for construction of a coal export facility on the old Reynolds Metals docks in Longview; final environmental studies on the project should be out at the end of April.