Shilo Elania Hall, 22, of Longview is under arrest after an apparent road rage incident that took place yesterday morning on Industrial Way in Longview. This call came into Longview Police a few minutes before noon yesterday, with the first callers reporting that two vehicles were “playing bumper cars.” It was reported that both vehicles pulled into a parking lot, and then other vehicles blocked in the rig that was identified as the “suspect.” The female driver of that car apparently tried to run off, but officers eventually spotted and detained that woman in the 300 block of Oregon Way. Once contacted, the woman gave several false names and dates of birth before her identity was confirmed. Shilo Hall is now being held on a no-bail Department of Corrections warrant, along with a new count of making false statements to police. The road rage investigation continues.