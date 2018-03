No arrests were reported after a gun was brandished in a possible road rage incident that was reported yesterday. Right after noon yesterday, a Wahkiakum County Deputy contacted Cowlitz County, saying that he had a car stopped, after the driver allegedly pointed a gun at another driver. The Deputy says that he was flagged down by another motorist, who says that they saw the gun. The Deputy met with the armed driver, who explained that another man had been aggressive, screaming and cursing at the driver as he got out of his car. The driver says that he got his pistol out of the console, and put it on his lap. That firearm was checked over by the Wahkiakum County Deputy, and then was returned to its owner. That driver was allowed to leave, with no citations issued or arrests being made.