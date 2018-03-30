The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office reports making an arrest in connection with a shot being fired during a road rage incident that was reported yesterday afternoon. A call came into CCSO at 5 pm yesterday, reporting that a “man in a black car” had fired a round in the direction of another car on I-5, between mileposts 58 and 59 in Lewis County. The suspect vehicle was located by a Cowlitz County Deputy, and a felony stop was performed on Old Pacific Highway in the area of Burma Road. The State Patrol assisted with the stop and the arrest. Deputies report that a gun was seized, and the victim did positively identify the driver as the shooter. A bullet was also recovered from the victim’s car. One person was arrested and is now being held in the Lewis County Jail, because that’s where the incident occurred. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.