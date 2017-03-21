Work is beginning on the slides that block the Kalama River Road and State Route 503 near Ariel. Cowlitz County Public Works announced yesterday that they expect to get a formal emergency declaration soon, and then a contractor will be hired to start the cleanup work. They say that the contractor is expected to begin work later this week, and then they estimate that the cleanup will take two to three weeks. County officials do say that this is contingent on safe working conditions; additional rain could result in additional ground movement, and could delay the cleanup.

County Public Works is also keeping an eye on the Kalama River Road near the intersection with Mountain View Road, where it’s reported that a large area of the roadway is slipping away, and a large crack has opened up in the road itself. Witness reports also say that the road has slipped down several inches. County officials say that they are aware of this situation, and they are monitoring it. They say that action will be taken if the situation worsens.

The Washington Department of Transportation says that SR 503 will remain closed for several more days, blocked by a slide that came down near Speelyai Bay Road. They say that the hillside above the road is still unstable and moving, saturated by heavy rainfall. Engineers will need to wait for the hill to stop moving before they can examine the area and make an assessment. They say drivers should avoid the area, or to make alternate travel plans.