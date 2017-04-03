The Kalama River Road is open to traffic again, as Cowlitz County Public Works reports that Advanced Excavating Services was able to clear the mud and debris, re-opening the road last Friday night. There’s still some guard rail repair to be done, and that work is expected to begin tomorrow. Cowlitz County is thanking Weyerhaeuser for opening the 8100 Road during the closure, making that detour available to local residents and emergency vehicles.

Meanwhile, some work is expected to begin this week on the slide that’s blocking State Route 503 near Ariel. The Washington Department of Transportation says that their main problem with this slide is a ten-thousand-ton rock that is poised above the roadway, and state officials say that rock is coming down, “one way or another.” Tree removal work at the top of the slide actually started last Friday, but WashDOT says that there’s a rock slab that’s about the size of a basketball court that is “twisting away from the hillside.” There’s also additional debris on top of that slab that will need to be removed. WashDOT is in contact with a contractor that specializes in this type of rock removal work, using small, precise explosions to remove this type of material. This effort could still take several weeks to resolve.