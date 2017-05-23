Work is now under way on a paving project on Industrial Way, dealing with a seven-mile stretch of road that goes from 3rd Avenue to the intersection with Ocean Beach Highway. The Washington Department of Transportation plans to repair 60 broken panels in that stretch of roadway, which will then be followed by a new layer of pavement. Work is being done at night, to minimize traffic impacts. You do need to know that there are some nighttime lane closures. Last night, the westbound lanes of Industrial Way between Oregon Way and California Way were shifted into the center lane; those lane adjustments were scheduled to be removed by 6 this morning. Warning signs are set up at each end of the paving project; this project will take several weeks to complete. Use alternate routes to avoid delays.