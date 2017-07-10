Be aware that the Minor Road Improvement Project get under way today, with work continuing over the next two months. The City of Kelso is working to improve Minor Road between Allen Street and Mt. Brynion Road, with work going on during daylight hours. In the not-too-distant future, a full two-week closure of the road will be needed, and the city says that will take place prior to the start of school. Updates on the project will be posted on the City of Kelso Facebook page and on the city web page.

Cowlitz County plans to do chip-sealing and overlay paving on several roads around the area during this week. Chip-sealing is planned on south and east of Kelso, working in the rural area between Kelso and Kalama. Overlay paving is planned for this week on PH 10 Road, Delameter Road and South Silver Lake Road near Castle Rock, and on Carroll Road near Kelso. Flaggers will be present to control traffic; slow down, and remember that traffic fines double in work zones.