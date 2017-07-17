Cowlitz County Public Works continues chip sealing and pavement overlay work during this week. Chip-sealing is planned on roads in and near Castle Rock, along with roads up by Ryderwood. Asphalt paving is planned on Pacific Way and Coal Creek Road on Monday and Tuesday; flaggers will control traffic through the work area. Delays of up to 15 minutes at a time are possible; use alternate routes to avoid delays.

The Washington Department of Transportation is getting ready to repave the bridge deck on the I-5 Bridge over the Lewis River, with work planned to start in the next couple of weeks. They plan to resurface the bridge decks, replace expansion joints, they’ll put down new waterproof membranes, and will also install new pavement markers. The work will include nighttime double-lane closures and daytime single-lane closures, with the project running into the fall. The speed limit will also be dropped to 60 mph during this project.