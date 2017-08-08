Cowlitz County continues to knock stuff off its road maintenance list, with chip sealing and road striping planned around the county. Chip sealing will be done on rural roads around the Kalama area, starting today and going through Thursday. Striping is also planned in various locations around the county. After working yesterday near Castle Rock and in the hills near Longview, the striping crews will be on the west end of Longview today and tomorrow, and then they will move west, working in Wahkiakum County and the Skamakowa area through Saturday. Slow down and use extra caution when you encounter one of these work crews.