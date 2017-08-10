Cowlitz County Public Works is announcing a revised schedule for road-striping in Wahkiakum County. Because of the cooler weather and the possibility of rain that’s now in the forecast, they’re swapping the Thursday and Friday work schedules. Today, crews plan to be striping roads in the western part of Wahkiakum County, then will move back to this side of the Coast Range tomorrow and Saturday. Be aware that you could encounter these work crews as you travel in Wahkiakum County over the next few days, so be sure to slow down and exercise some extra caution when you come upon them.