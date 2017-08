If you’re heading through Columbia County this week, be aware of some paving work on Highway 47 between Clatskanie and Mist. Work on the project started on July 31st, with a truck detour set up at Old Rainier Road. Paving is being done on the first eleven miles of the highway, heading south from Clatskanie, and authorities say that they’re about halfway done. Work is planned between 6 am and 7 pm, today through Friday; be aware that lane closures and detours could be posted.