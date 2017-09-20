The City of Longview is out with a reminder that the full closure of Columbia Heights Road is being extended by another day, and will continue through today. They say that weather impacts require some additional cleanup, as repairs to the slide from December of 2015 are continuing. Tomorrow through Monday, one lane of the road will re-open, with flaggers controlling traffic. Use alternate routes to avoid delays.

Cowlitz County reports that the south end of Beulah Drive will be closed today through Friday, as a project for the Beacon Hill Water and Sewer District is completed. This will be a daytime closure, going from 7 am until 6 pm today, tomorrow and Friday. Detours will be posted; call Cowlitz County at 360-577-3030 to find out more.