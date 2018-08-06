Cowlitz County Public Works now reports that they are expected to complete the 2018 Chip-Sealing program this week, though there may be some crews out and about, continuing to sweep roads that were recently covered with the road rejuvenation treatment. Repair projects also continue in the 200 and 300 blocks of Rose Valley Road.

A two-month closure of the Beaver Creek Bridge on Highway 47 outside of Vernonia is starting today. The Oregon Department of Transportation is starting work this morning on the replacement of the bridge, which is located south of Vernonia, near Staley Junction. The road will be closed until October 1st, with local access maintained through a detour on Timber Road. ODOT says that the Beaver Creek Bridge is narrow, and has some significant repair issues. Signs are now posted on Highway 47, warning of the closure and the detour.

Work is under way on I-5 to the north of use, as asphalt repairs are conducted. The Washington Department of Transportation says that they will be closing one lane of the northbound freeway tonight at milepost 77, starting at 10 pm tonight and going until 5 am tomorrow. All of the work is weather-dependent, and could be rescheduled. Get details on the Department of Transportation web page.