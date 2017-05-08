Cowlitz County reports that Kalama River Road is open again, re-opening to traffic last Friday afternoon. They say that Advanced Excavating Services of Longview was able to get rocks, mud and other debris cleared off of the road by about 5:30 pm on Friday, after having been closed for nearly a month. Cowlitz County Public Works says that they’re grateful to AES for its efficient work in cleaning up the slide, and to the patience of the residents of the area as they went around this slide. Thanks are also being offered to Weyerhaeuser, which opened up on of their logging roads for residents to use as a detour.

The Washington Department of Transportation is reporting that State Route 503 near Ariel should re-open by the end of this week. Rocks and other debris is being removed from the highway, and they have stabilized a 20-million-pound rock that’s hanging above the road. The road has been closed near Speelyai Bay since March 13th, when mud, rocks, trees and other debris slid down onto the highway. State officials say that the slide was actually not all that big, but this huge boulder above the road has been a serious problem. Crews will continue slope stabilization effort while one lane of the highway is re-opened. Flaggers will be used to control traffic during work hours, while temporary traffic signals will be set up for the rest of the time. Get the latest on this situation from the Washington Department of Transportation.