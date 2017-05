Just a few days after filing to run for another term on the Kelso City Council, Rick Roberson is withdrawing his name from the race, saying that he does not plan to run for re-election. In a statement to the Daily News, the 68 year-old Roberson says that he’s “lost some passion” since his wife recently passed away, and he says that it’s time for someone with new ideas to come in. Dan Vanelli and Jeffrey McAllister remain on the ballot, and will now automatically advance to the General Election in November.