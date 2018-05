A search effort in Wahkiakum County has had a successful resolution, after a rock hounder got separated from his group. This call came in at about 11:45 last night, from the 900 block of Mill Creek Road. The 911 caller reports that 46 year-old Jim Miller had been out with them, and then got separated from the group. The caller says that they looked for about three hours before calling for help. A group of about a half-dozen people was involved in the effort to find Miller; it was eventually determined that this incident happened in the Bradley Trails area, which is in Wahkiakum County. The Wahkiakum County Sheriff’s Office reports that Miller walked out of the woods on his own this morning, right around 9:30 am.