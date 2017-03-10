The owner of the Rocky Point Market in North Kelso is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a burglary that was reported yesterday morning. A burglar alarm at the store in the 2000 block of North Pacific Avenue came in at 3:45 yesterday morning; when Deputies arrived, they found that a large plate glass window had been smashed. The store’s owners says that a large amount of cigarettes were stolen; the total loss is estimated at about $1,500. They’re also going over the store’s security video, to see if the two suspects involved can be identified. Call the Sheriff’s Office at 577-3092 if you have information on this case, or use the Tip411 phone app.
Rocky Point Burglary
Posted on 10th March 2017 at 09:36
