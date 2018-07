Three members of a Lakewood family are dead, and three others are recovering from injuries they received in a Saturday afternoon rollover crash on I-5 near Kalama. State Troopers say that Daryl Tuimavave, 36, of Lakewood was northbound near the Todd Road exit when the minivan she was driving went into the median near milepost 27 at about 4:35 pm on Saturday. The van rolled several times; Troopers say that a number of the people in the van were not wearing seatbelts, and at least five people were ejected. Oferia Nuusolia, 60, and Lokeni Nuusolia, 65, of Lakewood died at the scene, along with a six year-old girl. A five year-old boy and a 7 year-old girl were seriously injured, and both were taken by LifeFlight to Randall Children’s Hospital in Portland. Their condition hasn’t been updated; Tuimavave was taken to St. John Medical Center. Troopers are blaming the crash on driver inattention; charges could be filed after the investigation is completed.