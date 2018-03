A rollover car crash gets the blame for a power outage that affected the Woodland Bottoms area yesterday afternoon. The crash happened around 5:30 yesterday afternoon; it’s reported that the vehicle took out a utility pole near the intersection of Dike Road and Whalen Road, taking down power lines and causing an outage that affected as many as 246 PUD customers. The damage to the lines took some time to repair, with power not fully restored until after 8 pm. The driver apparently was not injured in the collision, but that person was checked by medical personnel as a precaution. The driver has not been identified, while the crash investigation continues.