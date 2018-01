Former Wahkiakum County Commissioner Ron Ozment is dead at the age of 80. Family members report that Ozment passed away on the 7th of this month, about three weeks after his 80th birthday. Until his passing, Ozment was a life-long resident of Wahkiakum County, born in Cathlamet on December 14th, 1938. He and his brother ran a dairy operation up on the Elochoman Valley, which they inherited from their parents. He retired from managing the farm in 2004. Ozment was elected to the Wahkiakum County Commission three times; he also served on the Washington State Fish and Wildlife Commission, served as chair for the final two years of his service. Memorial services are being planned, and will be held at a future date in Cathlamet.