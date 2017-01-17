The Longview Fire Department reports having to make a technical high-angle rope rescue on Sunday, after a man from Clatskanie got stuck while hiking. The man called 911 at about 5:30 on Sunday from a slope near the 2000 block of 38th Avenue, saying that he was stuck on a steep hillside. The man says that he had worked his way down about 200 feet from a ridgetop when the slope became “perilously steep.” The man tried to backtrack, but got stuck by the snow and ice. Firefighters arrived and were able to make verbal contact, then they got a four-wheel-drive rig up above the stranded man. Other agencies assisted in the rescue, including the Sheriff’s Office, Cowlitz County Search and Rescue, AMR, along with backup from Cowlitz Fire District 5 in Kalama and District 3 in Toutle. Acting Fire Lieutenant Brett Venneri was able to come down on a rope and assessed the man for injuries; additional ropes were deployed, and the man was eventually lowered to safety. The unidentified man was taken to St. John Medical Center, where he was treated for hypothermia; they say that he was uninjured otherwise. The man’s name is not being released.
Rope Rescue
Posted on 17th January 2017 at 08:24
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta