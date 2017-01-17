The Longview Fire Department reports having to make a technical high-angle rope rescue on Sunday, after a man from Clatskanie got stuck while hiking. The man called 911 at about 5:30 on Sunday from a slope near the 2000 block of 38th Avenue, saying that he was stuck on a steep hillside. The man says that he had worked his way down about 200 feet from a ridgetop when the slope became “perilously steep.” The man tried to backtrack, but got stuck by the snow and ice. Firefighters arrived and were able to make verbal contact, then they got a four-wheel-drive rig up above the stranded man. Other agencies assisted in the rescue, including the Sheriff’s Office, Cowlitz County Search and Rescue, AMR, along with backup from Cowlitz Fire District 5 in Kalama and District 3 in Toutle. Acting Fire Lieutenant Brett Venneri was able to come down on a rope and assessed the man for injuries; additional ropes were deployed, and the man was eventually lowered to safety. The unidentified man was taken to St. John Medical Center, where he was treated for hypothermia; they say that he was uninjured otherwise. The man’s name is not being released.