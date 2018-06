The ships of the 2018 Rose Festival Fleet are set to steam through the area today and tomorrow. Eight ships are involved with this year’s fleet, including four Coast Guard ships, two U. S. Navy ships, and two ships from the Canadian Navy. The exact schedules for the fleet are not being released, due to Homeland Security rules. There are also no local stops planned, with the fleet steaming upstream and then mooring at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland. Tours of the ships will be available on an individual basis. You will need to go through airport-type security screening before boarding the ships.