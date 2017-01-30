The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a man’s body, an incident reported over the weekend up past the end of Rose Valley Road. Chief Criminal Deputy Charlie Rosenzweig says that the investigation actually started Saturday afternoon, when some people reported finding a man’s body in the Coweeman River. Rosenzweig says that the body was several miles past the end of Rose Valley Road, about 15 miles east of Kelso. The body was recovered and is now in the custody of the County Coroner. Eight volunteers from Cowlitz County Search and Rescue went to the scene with detectives yesterday, and it’s reported that several items that may be connected to this incident were recovered. Rosenzweig also says that they were able to use their new drone, using that to get above the trees and the river, to get clear photos of the scene. Other details regarding the man are not being released at this time; an autopsy is being planned, probably for Wednesday. Rosenzweig says that you can call the Sheriff’s Office at 577-3092 if you have information on the case, or you can use the TIP411 app on your cell phone to provide anonymous information.