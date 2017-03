The Sheriff’s Office reports that two people were hurt in a crash that took place yesterday afternoon on Rose Valley Road. Deputies say that a 72 year-old man lost control of his pickup just after 5 pm yesterday afternoon, going down a ten-foot embankment and landing in the brush. The male driver suffered injuries to his wrist, arms and ribs, while his 14 year-old female passenger suffered injuries to her abdomen and back. They were both taken to St. John Medical Center for treatment, while the crash investigation continues. Names have not yet been released.