Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue reports that a home on Rose Valley Road burned to the ground Wednesday night. Fire crews were called to the 4700 block of Rose Valley at 5:40 pm on Wednesday, reporting that several people said that there was smoke in the area. When the first fire unit rolled up, they reported that the house was engulfed in flames, and the roof had collapsed. They confirmed that the house was unoccupied, then it took about 40 minutes to get the fire put out. Two firefighters needed treatment for heat exhaustion. The house is valued at $109,000, and is now considered to be a total loss. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.