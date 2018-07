Work starts today on repair projects on Rose Valley Road, projects that will require lane closures. The first project is a retaining wall replacement in the 300 block of Rose Valley Road, about a half-mile off of Old Pacific Highway South. The second project should start early next month, repairing an embankment in the 200 block of Rose Valley Road. Both projects will require the closure of the westbound lane, and the county plans to use an automated, portable traffic light system to control traffic. Call Cowlitz County Public Works at 360-577-3030 if you have questions.