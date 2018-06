A Rose Valley woman could be facing a number of charges after an incident from last Friday evening, where she allegedly hit and destroyed the sign in front of Rose Valley Elementary School in Kelso. The incident was reported a few minutes after 6 pm on Friday, with witnesses reporting that a large Ford pickup had hit the sign, then took off. A 911 caller followed the pickup eastbound on Rose Valley, before the woman wrecked the truck in the 38 hundred block of Rose Valley, then she ran off. Deputies did check the truck, and they have been able to identify the registered owner as a woman from Kalama. It’s also reported that the truck’s owner has been in touch with the Sheriff’s Office. No arrests have been reported at this time. It’s estimated that the sign will cost about ten thousand dollars to replace.