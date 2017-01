A six-person jury reportedly took only about an hour to come back with a “not guilty” verdict for Longview School Board member J. D. Rosetti, acquitting him on domestic violence assault charges. The Daily News reports on Rosetti’s one-day trial, which took place last Friday. Rosetti had been accused of fourth-degree domestic violence assault, accused of assaulting his wife on August 17th of last year. TDN reports that Amber Rosewood testified that she had used a baseball bat during a dispute with Rosetti, hitting him twice before he charged her, got the bat away and hit her. After an all-day trial, the jury cleared Rosetti; he quoted scripture on his way out of the courtroom. Rosewood filed for divorce several weeks after this incident.