Longview School Board member JD Rosetti says that he would like to serve out the rest of his term on that panel, but some information that recently surfaced may prevent that from happening. A story published this past Monday in the Chinook Observer claims that Rosetti doesn’t live inside the limits of the Longview School District, a statutory requirement to be eligible to serve. The paper is publishing photos of Rosetti leaving a house on Penny Lane in Lexington, which is not inside the Longview District. The paper also has information showing that Rosetti opened a Cowlitz PUD account at that house in November. When they talked with Superintendent Dan Zorn about the issue, Zorn told the reporter that Rosetti still claims to be living with his sister in a home on Fir Street; Board President C. J. Nickerson says that Rosetti told him the same thing. The paper says that they made repeated calls and requests to Rosetti, with the announcement of Rosetti not seeking re-election as the only response. Both Zorn and Nickerson tell the Observer that they plan to follow up on the information that’s being presented by this newspaper.