Embattled Longview School Board member JD Rosetti says that he will NOT resign. Speaking to the Daily News on Tuesday, Rosetti says “I definitely want to do the job I was elected to do, which is putting the interests of the Longview School District first.” Monday night, a large group attended the School Board meeting, demanding Rosetti’s resignation. This comes after Rosetti was acquitted on domestic violence assault charges. It was pointed out at the Monday night meeting that there are only two ways for Rosetti to leave the board at this time, either through voluntary resignation, or be a recall vote.