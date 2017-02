A large group packed into last night’s meeting of the Longview School Board, demanding the resignation of School Board member JD Rosetti. Late last month, Rosetti was acquitted on fourth-degree domestic violence assault charges, after being accused of hitting his now-ex-wife during an argument. The Daily News reports on last night’s demonstration, which included several people with signs saying “Rosetti Resign!” Several people spoke during the public comment portion of last night’s meeting, saying that Rosetti’s continuing service on the School Board is “unacceptable.” At least one person claimed that a teacher would have been fired or a student would have been expelled for similar behavior. It was pointed out that there are only two viable options for removing a School Board member, either voluntary resignation or a recall vote. It’s noted that Rosetti did NOT attend last night’s meeting.