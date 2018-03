There’s a special party planned today at the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum in McMinnville, where they plan to celebrate “Rosie the Riveter Day,” honoring the millions of women who went into the manufacturing plants to build the military equipment that helped to win World War Two. Today’s celebration is being held in conjunction with National Women’s History Month; the State of Oregon also plans to continue the celebration by planting 50 rose bushes around the state, making “living memorial gardens” to honor these women. In January of this year, the woman who inspired the iconic “We Can Do It” Rosie the Riveter poster died in Longview; Naomi Parker-Fraley was 96 at the time of her death.