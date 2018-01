A Longview woman who has been identified as the “real Rosie the Riveter” passed away this last weekend. A story came out in the New York Times, reporting that Naomi Parker Fraley died Saturday at the age of 96. After other women had been identified as the model for the iconic “”We Can Do It” Rosie the Riveter poster from World War Two, scholars dug in and eventually determined that Fraley was the inspiration for the legendary image. Fraley had been born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and then went to work at the Naval Air Station in Alameda, California after Pearl Harbor. Other details about Fraley’s death have not yet been released; family members say that arrangements for a memorial service are being made for March 10th.