Investigators now say that they have retraced some of the route taken by the Hart family of Woodland, prior to the fatal plunge that took place on March 26th, saying that the family traveled down the Oregon coast prior to the crash. The California Highway Patrol says that it’s now believed that the family was in Newport, Oregon on the morning of Saturday, March 24th, then they drove some 12 hours to the Fort Bragg area. They say that the family was in the area of Fort Bragg and Cleone, California until about 9 pm on Sunday, the 25th. Video of a woman who is thought to be Jennifer Hart has been located at a Safeway store in Fort Bragg, time-stamped just after 8 am on Sunday, the 25th. CHP says that they developed the route, based on cell phone pings. Meanwhile, the effort to locate the three missing Hart children is continuing, with a six-county effort planned for this morning on the low tides. More than 70 searchers plan to go out at that time, to comb the coastline between Noyo Harbor and MacKerricher State Park. It’s reported that initial autopsies are now complete, but the release of the final results could take up to 60 days, pending toxicology test results.