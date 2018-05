One person is under arrest and summons have been issued for at least three other suspects after a large fight that took place yesterday evening in Longview. Longview Police were called to the 200 block of 22nd at about 6:30 last night, when it was reported that about 20 people were fighting. It was reported that some had bats or large sticks, and this was reported as a “large gang fight.” One 911 caller said that one person may have had a gun, but police didn’t find any evidence of that. Police arrived on the scene, where they detained six people. Linson Sirino Lukas, 21, of Longview was eventually arrested on charges of second-degree assault and driving while suspended. He’s also being served with a Failure to Appear warrant. At least three other suspects are being summonsed for assault and for disorderly conduct.