Kelso Police are publishing photos of Aryanna Rix-Smiley, 14, of Kelso, who apparently has run away from home. KPD reports that Rix-Smiley ran away around 11 pm on the night of Monday, the 10th, and hasn’t had contact with family since that time. It’s speculated that the teen is likely to be hanging out with other local teens; a reported sighting last night in South Kelso turned out to be a false alarm. Aryanna Rix-Smiley is a white female, 5’2″ and 110 pounds, with dyed blue hair. She was last seen wearing a black button-up shirt, with small designs on it. Call Kelso Police at 423-1270 if you have information, or send them a private message on the KPD Facebook page.