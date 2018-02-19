The suspect in a break-in reported Saturday evening in downtown Longview won’t be prosecuted locally, as that person is now on his way back to Russia. Around 6:45 pm Saturday night, Longview Police were called to the 1100 block of Commerce, where it was reported that a man had broken in. The 911 caller says that he heard someone stomping on the skylight, and once the man got inside, he seemed to be confused. The Russian reportedly grabbed a broom, while the 911 caller armed himself with a large kitchen knife. Longview Police arrived and arrested the man at Taser point. They contacted the Border Patrol, and learned that the man had come from a ship at the Port of Longview. They say that there was no record of legal entry into the country, and they say it could even be possible that the man was a stowaway. The suspect was returned to the ship, which left for South Korea early yesterday morning.