Water restrictions in the Ryderwood area are being lifted, as Cowlitz County Public Works reports that adequate flow had returned to Cameron Creek, which supplies water to Ryderwood. County officials say that the water flow has come back to the creek, and they also say that the weather forecasts are “promising.” Residents of Ryderwood can now return to normal usage patterns, while the county thanks those people for their diligence. They say that Ryderwood residents were able to reduce their water usage by some 20 percent on a daily basis; Cowlitz County says that those conservation efforts allowed them to keep operating the water system, without having to bring additional water in from outside sources. County officials say it was a “team effort,” with several state, county and local agencies helping in the management of this reduction.