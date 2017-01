Street Crimes Unit Detectives say that more than 65 grams of meth and more than 25 hundred dollars in cash was seized in a bust that took place yesterday morning in Kelso. About 11:15 yesterday morning, Street Crimes Detectives, Kelso Police and the Department of Corrections served a search warrant at 916 South 6th Avenue. Five people were arrested; Adam J. Pastorino, 36, and Brett A. Melville, 48, are both being charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, with a school zone enhancement. Kimberly S. Lealand, 24, James A. Hays, 46, and John A. Bickar, 43, are each being charged with possession of meth. The investigation is continuing.