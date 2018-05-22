They’re still trying to figure out what caused a fire to start in the bedroom of a home on South 7th Avenue in Kelso yesterday morning. The fire was reported at about 10:30 yesterday morning, in a back bedroom of a home at 713 South 7th. The woman who is renting the house says that she had been in the bedroom, working on her laptop, then went to the bathroom. The woman says that she heard “shaking and rattling” from the bedroom, went back in that direction, and then found that her bed was on fire. Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue responded, along with Longview Fire. It took only a few minutes to get the fire out, and they say that most damage was limited to that back bedroom. The rest of the house suffered some smoke and heat damage, but they say that the house appears to be livable. Fire officials are still working to determine the cause; there’s also no dollar estimate on damage.