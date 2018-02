The City of Longview is tapping Kurt Sacha to serve as the City Manager for the next two years, while a process for selecting a long-term City Manager is performed. Sacha says that he’s “honored and humbled” to be chosen, and he hopes to be able to live up to the standard set by previous city managers. The plan is to elevate Sacha from his current position as Assistant City Manager and Finance Director; Sacha would then hire replacements in each of those posts, as he works through the final two years of his career. A process for seeking a replacement for Sacha would also be developed over these next two years. Sacha has 40 years of service in with the City of Longview, and is preparing for his own retirement. Sacha’s appointment is subject to the settlement of a contract; a City Council subcommittee will help to negotiate that pact.