They’re starting the process of looking for a new director for SAFE of Columbia County, after the current director announced that he’s heading back to Los Angeles. SAFE of Columbia County provides support for victims and survivors of domestic and sexual abuse, and has been run for the past four years by Naaman Cordova-Muenzberg. Last week, Cordova-Muenzberg informed the SAFE board of directors that he and his partner plan to return to LA in May, where he can be closer to family and friends. Cordova-Muenzberg is a Southern California native. The SAFE board is developing a succession plan, with a goal of releasing a job announcement within the next week.