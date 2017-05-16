Employees at the 15th Avenue Safeway Pharmacy say that two black male suspects vaulted the counter in a robbery that took place last night. This incident was reported to Longview Police at 8:20 last night, saying that the two suspect jumped over the counter and then assaulted the employee behind the counter. The suspects ran out of the store afterward, escaping with unspecified items. It’s also reported that a second person was assaulted, as he tried to intervene and prevent the suspects from getting away. The suspects were seen running to a nearby alley, where they may have gotten into a dark-colored Toyota Corolla, when was seen heading toward Washington Way. Longview Police are now reviewing store security video, to see if the two suspects can be identified.